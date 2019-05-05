It’s been very welcoming, but I’m not focusing on World Cup spot: Jofra Archer after England debut

After making his debut for England in a thrilling four-wicket win against minnows Ireland on Friday, Jofra Archer said that he received a warm welcome into the England set-up. The Barbados-born cricketer further stated that he won’t have any regrets if he fails to make it to England’s World Cup squad, which starts from May 30.

Archer was earlier unavailable for selection in England’s national team until ECB reduced their residency qualification rule from seven years to three. There has been a huge discussion about the inclusion of the 24-year-old cricketer in England’s World Cup squad after making a mark in the shortest format of the game.

The Sussex cricketer, who returned to England after featuring for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of IPL claimed his first international wicket when he bowled Mark Adair with a 90mph yorker.

Speaking after the match, Archer was quoted by news agency AFP as saying, “It’s been very welcoming. Sometimes the media can get things wrong and misquote people. Since I’ve been here I didn’t feel any malice at all. It’s a really welcoming bunch of lads. I knew most of the guys before coming here and it’s nice to come into a new team with some people you know. I’m here with a great team at a great time. I’m happy.”

Speaking on his chances of making it to the World Cup squad, Archer said, “Anyone would think about it but I’ll just try to play well and hope, I guess. I’ll try not to set my heart on it. Obviously, the guys have been together a long time and they probably do deserve it so I won’t feel too bad if I’m left out.”

“If I do well here it will probably put my case forward but I’m not focusing on the World Cup spot,” the pacer concluded.