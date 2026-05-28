Archer’s wicket-taking weapons: Sharp bouncers, heavy balls and hard lengths

The redeemed Jofra Archer exudes a narrow-eyed suspicion in everything that he does this IPL. The celebrations post-wickets are non-celebratory. He breaks into a brisk stroll rather than a full-pelt sprint from his follow-through, sometimes contorting his index finger and thumb into the alphabet C, a reminder of his chillingly famous duel with Steve Smith in 2019 Ashes, where he concussed him with a fiendish bouncer.

He smiles apologetically; grins are exercised with restraint. He talks measuredly, churning out double-checked platitudes. “How do you feel tonight?” The presenter asked him after the eliminator against SRH?” He replies: “I thought I bowled pretty alright.”

“What about striking in the first over?

“I take it on, and I do my best for the team.”

“How do you plan against destructive batsmen?”

“Honestly, you’ve just got to hold your nerve”.

It’s as though he is scared of jinxing himself, as though he is telling himself to be equanimous, for his dream spell of returns could turn into a nightmare of injuries. He fears the recurrence of six injury-bodged years, wherein he fell from the heights of fame to the depths of agony. From one of the fastest bowlers, scaling the steps of greatness to the pitied one, unforgotten because of his fearsome talent.

When the speedometer reads Jofra Archer 🥵 🎥 Relive his fiery dismissal🔽#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/lDJPCa4PH1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026

But this IPL has been the best he has bowled since the 2019 Ashes. He is shattering toes and stumps; he is hammering arms and helmeted heads; he is bowling with heat and fire; he is not shackled by revolting muscles (even though the fear of injury lurks). He is finally producing what a raft of IPL owners and coaches wished he would be when they coughed up astronomical figures to own his signature.

The 24 wickets he has grabbed this episode is an album of pure fast-bowling delight. The 3/58 in the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a miniature model of his repurposed prowess. Abhishek Sharma snared by a bodyline bouncer, which was so perfectly designed the left-handed opener could not hook or pull, glance or glide, duck or weave away, or even top-edge. All he could was glove to the wicket-keeper. Abhishek was not in a tangle, but hunched in a reactionless mess. It was the perfect bouncer to a left hander from over the stump, impossible to evade, unless it was Gordon Greenidge or Sunil Gavaskar.

In true Caribbean spirit, he has weaponized the short ball. He has coerced extra bounce from the unsuspecting surfaces, from the might of his shoulders, a minimalistic energy-conserving run-up and explosive, natural power. There was another devilish short ball he had bowled this IPL, to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batsman Phil Salt in their first meeting. The ball just climbed into from a hard length zone and rocketed into Salt, caught in a reactionless stupor.

Most of his wickets owe to the short or hard length devils at extreme pace. The heavy ball nailed Ishan Kishan; it hurried to him and hit the bat’s splice, producing a whirring sound. A similar ball had accounted for him in their previous encounter, only that he had managed a bit more distance.

2️⃣ early wickets, 1️⃣ signature celebration 🫶 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/OBIYYIuhbt #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/PdzGUqHPz5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026

Full and good lengths too were used to devastating effect, especially with the new ball. An in-swinging pearler outdid Tim Seifert. The ball swung in the air and seamed off the deck to shatter the stumps. Travis Head, in the league-stage, was nicked off an away-swinger across him, where he squared him. He uses both the upright and wobble seam to make the deviations. The dismissal probably played in Head’s head that he exposed all his stumps and tried to carve him through the cover region. Archer, probably second-guessing, hurled a full-length ball on stumps at pace. He missed the swipe and saw the stumps tattered.

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Also Read | How Jofra Archer has stepped up for the Rajasthan Royals

Central to his most prolific IPL season has been reconciling with the reality that even good balls could go for runs. “So your good balls are going to go for boundaries, your bad balls are going to go for boundaries as well. So you’ve just got to hang in there and just always keep thinking about wickets because with that first four, like trying to get through the overs, it’s never going to happen,” he explained. It’s a difficult mindset to replicate on the field. But Archer has mastered the art of not feeling pained when getting hit.

Jof-RAW pace ending the Pandya show 👊🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/h2ze7K0gd6#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/n6D61nfp7H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026

The pace, the deception, the cunning, those have always dwelled in Archer. Only that injuries (stress fractures in his right elbow and lower back, a freak right hand injury, and minor hamstring and thumb niggles), had racked his body and mind so hard that he was crippled with doubts. “I don’t know whether I have another start-stop year in me,” he said in 2024. The body has revived and the mind feels refreshed. “I am enjoying my bowling more (this year) than in the last few years,” he said earlier this year.

It is unlikely that at 31, he would become the dreaded red-ball bowler he once was. But he could still be a hero in the IPL, make up for the lost time and reconquer the departed glory. He might celebrate less fervently, or smile less often, suspicion lingers. But he stands as a testament of an unbroken spirit and could be bowling his club to glory.