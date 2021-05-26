Jofra Archer undergoes elbow surgery, assessment on return to training after one month

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone surgery on his right elbow to address a long-standing injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday, without specifying any time-frame on his return to action.

The 26-year-old Archer, who had made a come back before IPL, had undergone a hand surgery in March and returned to first-class cricket earlier this month when his right elbow injury flared up.

“England and Sussex seam bowler Jofra Archer had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on Friday,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams. His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling.”

England will hope that Archer is able to make a full and swift recovery to play a key role in both the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

The elbow issue had been a recurring one for Archer, who has been trying to manage it over a year. It had led to him missing a number of matches on tours to South Africa in 2020 and India earlier this year.

The decision to have surgery came after he aggravated the problem on his return to county cricket with Sussex last week.