Jofra Archer gets into Twitter spat with West Indies bowler Tino Best

England pacer Jofra Archer engaged in a social media spat with Tino Best, a former West Indies fast bowler, on Friday.

Archer first replied to a tweet by Tino Best from November 29, in which the former West Indies cricketer had wondered whether Archer’s bowling speed had decreased. The tweet was made in context of the 2nd Test England were playing in New Zealand.

The captain and I aren’t worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it 👊🏾 https://t.co/Q70qij8nwL — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

“We need to take the Right Hand Fast and put him to Medium-Fast,” Best had cheekily remarked in the tweet.

Archer replied saltily: “The captain and I aren’t worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it.”

A little while after Archer’s reply, Best came up with another tweet in which he said that people of the current generation – Archer is 24, Best is 38 – cannot take ‘constructive criticism’.

If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally , Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qfR0MD21m4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

Archer, rising to the fight, replied to this tweet: “If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally, Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter.”

Both cricketers originally hail from Barbados. Best had previously bemoaned how West Indies had lost on Archer’s services in international cricket to England.

