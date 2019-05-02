Jofra Archer to make England debut against Ireland

Jofra Archer would make his one-day international debut for England on Friday when the Three Lions face Ireland in Malahide. The allrounder, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, was called into the senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds.

Despite not being included in England’s 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup, the 24-year-old can make it into the squad on the basis of his performance in the one-off ODI against Ireland, and in the upcoming home series against Pakistan, as the final squad for the tournament will be finalised on May 23.

Apart from Archer, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, who replaced injured Sam Billings in the squad, will also be making their debut on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, England captain Eoin Morgan said: “He (Archer) obviously brings a lot of excitement, along with skill level. He’s been around for the last few years. I’ve played against him and he’s bowled extremely well when I’ve played against him.”

“He was delighted (when he was told). I think his mum and dad are over. Debuts are all about celebrating what’s gone before and recognizing the start of a new journey and for Jofra it’s obviously very exciting,” he added.

Archer completed a three-year qualification period in March after the ECB reduced its residency rules from a seven-year residency.