Toggle Menu
Jofra Archer’s ‘freakish prediction’ about Prithvi Shaw comes to light after 4 yearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/jofra-archer-prithvi-shaw-freakish-prediction-5867402/

Jofra Archer’s ‘freakish prediction’ about Prithvi Shaw comes to light after 4 years

Jofra Archer's "predictions" have become a viral phenomenon since the World Cup. After news broke of Prithvi Shaw's doping suspension, fans were quick to dig up an old tweet by Archer to fit the occasion!

Jofra Archer and Prithvi Shaw are two of the most exciting young cricketers of present times, but they have had vastly contrasting fortunes over the last year

Is there anything Jofra Archer does not know? Going by what he tweeted in September 2015, he seems to have known about the misfortune that was to befall Prithvi Shaw in 2019. Shaw has been given a one-year suspension for a doping violation, according to a BCCI release on Tuesday.

Archer’s “predictions”, as chronicled by fans through digging up numerous tweets he sent out years before he had gotten anywhere close to playing for England, have become a viral phenomenon since the World Cup. When Archer was seen with his phone at the trophy presentation after the World Cup final, fans had said that he must already be busy “writing the script of the next World Cup”.

However, his “prediction” about Shaw has got some fans spooked:

However, some fans chose to be more pragmatic about the “prediction”, speculating that Archer must have been referring to Luke Shaw of Manchester United.

According to the BCCI press release, Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in February. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline, a prohibited substance. He is set to be suspended till November 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli 2.0? The challenges that await the Indian captain
2 Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli on India coach selection process
3 England name playing XI for first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer misses out