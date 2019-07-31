Jofra Archer’s ‘freakish prediction’ about Prithvi Shaw comes to light after 4 years

Is there anything Jofra Archer does not know? Going by what he tweeted in September 2015, he seems to have known about the misfortune that was to befall Prithvi Shaw in 2019. Shaw has been given a one-year suspension for a doping violation, according to a BCCI release on Tuesday.

Unlucky shaw — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 15, 2015

Archer’s “predictions”, as chronicled by fans through digging up numerous tweets he sent out years before he had gotten anywhere close to playing for England, have become a viral phenomenon since the World Cup. When Archer was seen with his phone at the trophy presentation after the World Cup final, fans had said that he must already be busy “writing the script of the next World Cup”.

However, his “prediction” about Shaw has got some fans spooked:

However, some fans chose to be more pragmatic about the “prediction”, speculating that Archer must have been referring to Luke Shaw of Manchester United.

According to the BCCI press release, Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in February. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline, a prohibited substance. He is set to be suspended till November 2019.