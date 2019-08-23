Jofra Archer’s predictions spot on once again as his tweet saying ’67 all out’ resurfaces

As England were bundled for just 67 by Australia in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley on Friday, social media turned to Jofra Archer’s tweet which acted as a potential prediction of the hosts’ slumber.

67 and a screamer at slip, not a bad day at all — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 5, 2014

Twitter found the hilarious side to the tweet, where the 24-year-old writes, “67 and a screamer at slip, not a bad day at all”. Tweeted five years back, Archer’s tweet was pinpointed by many how it was indeed a bad day at the office for England who had bowled so well to wrap up Australia for just 179 on the first day.

Archer showed why he is a crowd favourite, when he returned a watermelon-balloon back into the crowd in the 36th over after a steward had seized it in the ground. He was cheered on by the England fans.

Jofra Archer, what a guy 😍😂pic.twitter.com/3nZk5HxngQ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 23, 2019

Although Archer is yet to get a wicket in the second innings of Australia, his bowling figures have been great, conceding just 16 runs from 8.4 overs. He was in need of medical assistance in his ninth over when he injured himself, and Twitter delivered, digging up a 2013 tweet by the Barbados-born pacer.

Caught cramp today — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 23, 2013

Archer came back on the field in the 51st over of Australia’s second innings after receiving treatment to the cramp on his left thigh.

Archer bagged his first fifer in Test cricket on Thursday, when he finished with the figures 6/45, dismissing the likes of David Warner, Marcus Harris, Matthew Wade, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.