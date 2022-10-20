Jofra Archer part of England Lions squad as he steps up injury return process

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the UAE in November, according to a BBC report. The Lions squad will be in the middle-eastern country to play a three-day practice match against the England national test team before they tour Pakistan.

This is the latest step in Archer’s rehabilitation and recovery process after he was ruled out of the 2022 English summer with back stress fracture. “After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season,” the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said in a statement.

The 27-year-old pacer, who last played international cricket in March 2021 in an away series against India, had undergone an elbow surgery and then made a comeback to county cricket for Sussex before suffering a stress fracture.

In last year’s mega IPL auction, Archer was bought by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians though he did not take part in this year’s edition. A few months ago, Archer had also retained his central contract with the England Cricket Team.

Archer has 86 international wickets in 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s and has had two operations on an elbow issue along with the aforementioned a stress fracture of the lower back.