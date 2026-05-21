Jofra Archer opens up on his viral tweet phenomenon: ‘Gets a bit much’

There is a running joke on social media that there seems to be a Jofra Archer tweet for everything. A dropped catch, a freak collapse, a political upset, a last-ball finish, even a bizarre IPL moment from years later – somehow, an old post from Archer’s account resurfaces and fits the situation uncannily well.

Over time, the internet transformed Archer’s old tweets into cricket folklore. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, several of his years-old posts went viral because fans felt they had “predicted” major moments from the tournament. The phenomenon returned during IPL seasons too, including when David Miller did not finish a chase for Delhi Capitals and when he smashed four sixes off Lungi Ngidi in 2020.

Archer himself, though, insists there is no secret behind the posts.

“When you try, it doesn’t happen, so just let it happen naturally,” Archer told Star Sports with a laugh while speaking about his viral tweets.

The England fast bowler admitted that the constant attention to his past social media activity has become exhausting at times, especially because fans now try to link almost every post to a cricketing event.

“If you tweet something that has no relation to cricket, then you’ve got thousands of people just putting cricket-related stuff under it. It’s a task sometimes,” Archer said.

“If I tweet anything, someone’s like, ‘I wonder how long this would take to come to pass’ and stuff like that. It’s funny sometimes, but once in a while, it gets a bit much.”

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There was no frustration in Archer’s tone while speaking about it. If anything, he sounded more amused by the strange internet mythology surrounding his account. But he also acknowledged that the joke has slowly changed how he uses social media now.

Some of Archer’s old tweets have resurfaced outside cricket as well. Earlier this year, one of his old posts even went viral during actor Vijay’s political success in Tamil Nadu, further strengthening the internet joke that there is indeed “a Jofra Archer tweet for everything.”

The pacer also explained that many of the so-called predictions are not nearly as specific as people believe, but instead appear relevant because they can fit different situations naturally.

“A lot of them just actually fit pretty seamlessly,” Archer said.

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“One of the tweets can fit probably any cricket situation, to be honest.”

Archer may laugh about the phenomenon now, but the fascination surrounding his old tweets shows no signs of slowing down. Every bizarre finish or dramatic collapse still sends fans racing through his account looking for another accidental prediction. Archer insists there is no secret to it. The internet, however, appears unwilling to stop believing otherwise.