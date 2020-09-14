Jofra Archer nutmegs Eoin Morgan in Australia ODI, impresses Marcus Rashford

Jofra Archer and Marcus Rashford often keep in touch with each other on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and England pacer Jofra Archer have long been known to be friends despite the difference in their respective sports.

Both Rashford and Archer had breakthrough seasons last year and they have consolidated their stature for their country. While Rashford guided United to a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, Archer has been mercurial for England ever since last year’s ICC World Cup.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer came up with a match-winning 3/34 in England’s 24-run victory against Australia in the second match of the ongoing ODI series.

Celebrating the series-levelling win, Archer took to Twitter to post a video of his bowling where he nutmegs his captain Eoin Morgan after Australia’s Alex Carey defended his delivery. “Best part of the night for me… close em skip, what you recon @MarcusRashford?” said the caption.

Rashford, a vital part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s set-up, heaped praise on Archer’s nifty footwork. “My brother so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it,” Rashford wrote.

My brother 👊🏾 so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3fGyo6RQ8a — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

In the post too, Rashford let his presence known when he responded to England batsman Sam Billings’ reply, saying “Live for it!”

Live for it! 😉 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

Rashford is set to be back in action on the pitch for Manchester United when his team hosts Crystal Palace on September 19 for their opening match of the new Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Archer will hope to help his country seal the three-match series against Australia when the two teams face each other in the final ODI on Wednesday. After that, the pacer will be seen in action in a Rajasthan Royals jersey in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd