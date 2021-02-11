Day 5 Chennai pitch was worst surface I have seen: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer, speaking about England’s 227-run win against India in the 1st Test, said the Chennai pitch on Day 5 was the worst pitch he has seen. On the fifth and final day of the match, India lost 9 wickets within two sessions to hand over a 1-0 series lead to the visitors.

“I’d not played first-class cricket here (in India) before last week, but I know from experience of the IPL that most wickets in India deteriorate significantly, and seeing how the pitch changed during this Test shows us what we have in store,” Archer wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

“On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at,” he said.

Archer also said he “didn’t expect to skittle them” based on the reputation of India’s batsmen and that while he was hopeful England would get India all out on the fifth day he did not expect the job to be done as quickly as it was.

Speaking about his bouncer assault on Ravichandran Ashwin on the fifth day, which had forced the Indian physio to take frequent trips to the pitch to check on the Number 8 batsman, Archer said it had not been a team plan. The talk within the team had been on wearing the ball out for reverse swing to come in later in the day, but that he wanted to try something different to unsettle Ashwin.