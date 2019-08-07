Watch: Jofra Archer claims 6 wickets, hits 84-ball 100 ahead of Ashes debut

Not just menacing bouncers, toe-crushing yorkers, sharp inswingers, but Jofra Archer’s batting was at the display when he took the field on Tuesday to play for Sussex’s Second XI. After tormenting Gloucestershire Second XI batsmen with his sheer speed earning six scalps, Archer scored a 99-ball 108 to frustrate Gloucestershire Second XI bowlers.

The 24-year-old bowled 12.1 overs spaced out in three spells giving just 27 runs to take his six wickets. The Barbados-born cricketer ran in hard with a full run-up and bowled at blinding speeds to prove that he is ready to make his Test debut in Ashes 2019 in the absence of James Anderson and Mark Wood.

A productive morning for @JofraArcher 👀 Jof’s figures of 6-27 from 12.1 overs has seen Gloucestershire dismissed for 79! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/t9OAYfWTUL — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 6, 2019

Archer was promoted up the order as he came in to bat when his team was struggling for 52 after losing four wickets. He took a blow to the helmet from the Scotland bowler but continued to play on after getting a short treatment on the ground.

Archer took on the bowlers hitting them for fours and sixes, getting to his century in just 84 deliveries. The Sussex bowling all-rounder has proved himself with the bat scoring 1,003 runs in First-Class cricket at an impressive average of 31.34.

Former Australian cricketer and Sussex bowling coach Jason Gillespie believers Archer is 100 per cent fit and ready to go.

“Look, he’s 100% fit, he’s fine and ready to go. Personally, I think England missed a trick by not playing him [at Edgbaston] but he’ll certainly play at Lord’s. He has to play. To be perfectly blunt he had to start the first Test but the powers that be decided he wasn’t quite ready,” Gillespie told TalkSport in an interview.

“I think we all saw what a great World Cup Jofra Archer had. Pick a guy when he’s in form and going well, so for me, it’s a no-brainer. He must play this second Test. He adds another dimension to this England bowling attack – he’s got pace, bounce, movement off the seam, through the air. Four-day cricket, five-day cricket is his best format to appreciate how good he is,” he added.

After a crushing loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, Archer is likely to make his Test debut as England will look to make a comeback in the series at Lord’s.