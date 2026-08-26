Joe Root’s ‘straight’ talk in England dressing room post Carse handcuff incident revealed

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A day after England Test captain Joe Root shared that he was ‘hacked off’ over fast bowler Brydon Carse’s handcuff incident in Derby and his subsequent removal from the England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s starting Thursday, England pacer Josh Tongue has revealed what the former had to say to the dressing room. Tongue had shared his views on the incident while speaking with the media on Tuesday and Tongue told BBC Sport about the conversation the England captain had with the team regarding Carse’s incident.
“It was a chat that was needed, a very good chat from Rooty, (Joe Root). He was very clear on the message of what it is like to be an England cricketer. We’re very privileged to put on that England shirt and we want to show kids growing up how good it is to play for England in front of thousands of people. He was honest with us all in the changing room. He said it straight. As soon as that chat was finished, our focus was fully on these next five days.” Tongue told BBC Sport.
On Saturday night, Carse was seen in videos being handcuffed by local police authorities in Derby and was later de-released by police authorities. Carse, who was England’s leading wicket-taker in this year’s Ashes, was then removed from England’s squad for the remaining two Tests against Pakistan. The 31-year-old pacer became the third England cricketer this year to be removed from the England squad post such incidents including club visits. On Tuesday, Root was asked about the incident and Carse’s subsequent removal and the England captain had spoken about how he was disappointed over the incident. When asked whether Root’s message to the team about such incidents had landed, Tongue replied in affirmative. “Yeah, 100%. What has happened in the past is the past and we need to try to move on from that.” Tongue added.
Tongue is one of the eight England centrally contracted players to have been involved in or present in late-night drinking incidents since last October. Tongue was present with England white-ball captain Harry Brook, when Brook was punched by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington before England’s third ODI against the hosts. Brook had faced a 30,000 Euros fine by the ECB post the incident. When asked about the incident, Tongue, who has played in 13 Tests, two ODIs and four T20Is for England so far, replied how he has tried to forget that incident. “I want to play for England for as long as I can,” he said. “I’ve tried to forget about that as much as I can and focus on the cricket here, now,” added Tongue.
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