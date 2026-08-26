Joe Root’s ‘straight’ talk in England dressing room post Carse handcuff incident revealed

A day after England Test captain Joe Root shared that he was ‘hacked off’ over fast bowler Brydon Carse’s handcuff incident in Derby and his subsequent removal from the England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s starting Thursday, England pacer Josh Tongue has revealed what the former had to say to the dressing room. Tongue had shared his views on the incident while speaking with the media on Tuesday and Tongue told BBC Sport about the conversation the England captain had with the team regarding Carse’s incident.

“It was a chat that was needed, a very good chat from Rooty, (Joe Root). He was very clear on the message of what it is like to be an England cricketer. We’re very privileged to put on that England shirt and we want to show kids growing up how good it is to play for England in front of thousands of people. He was honest with us all in the changing room. He said it straight. As soon as that chat was finished, our focus was fully on these next five days.” Tongue told BBC Sport.