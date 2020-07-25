Joe Root’s second consecutive run-out dismissal makes an embarrassing England record

Among England batsmen, he is now just one place behind former England batting great Geoffery Boycott and Matt Prior who ran out on seven occasions. (Reuters/File) Among England batsmen, he is now just one place behind former England batting great Geoffery Boycott and Matt Prior who ran out on seven occasions. (Reuters/File)

England Test skipper Joe Root made an unwanted record on Day 1 of the third Test between England and West Indies when he was run-out on Friday. It was his second consecutive run-out dismissal in four days.

Root, who missed the first Test, threw his wicket for an in-form Ben Stokes on the fifth day of the second Test. But on Friday, he misjudged a single and fell prey to Windies fielder Roston Chase’s throw from backward point. Root got out for just 17.

Most times run out as England Test captain

4 – Joe Root 2018-2020*

3 – Archie MacLaren in 1902#EngvWI #EngvsWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 24, 2020

Now Joe Root is the English Test captain with most run-out dismissals. He got run out four times after taking over the captaincy and subsequently he broke a 118-year-old record of former Three Lions captain Archie MacLaren.

Among England batsmen, he is now behind former England batting great Geoffery Boycott and Matt Prior who ran out on seven occasions. Root has been dismissed run out six times.

The 29-year-old cricketer has represented England in 93 Tests, 146 ODIs and 32 T20Is so far in his 8 years long international cricket career. Root averages over 48 in Tests and 51 in one day cricket.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope (91*) and Jos Buttler (56*) rescued England from 122/4 to a position of strength on Day 1. At stumps, England were 258/4 after 85.4 overs, with the day brought to a premature end due to insufficient light.

