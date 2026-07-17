Root’s unbeaten 99 makes India vs England 3rd ODI at Lord’s a series decider

A fighting unbeaten 99 off 133 deliveries from Joe Root, an innings straight out of 1990s ODI playbook on a two-paced surface, came at the right time for England as they won the second ODI against India by four wickets in Cardiff and levelled the three-match to level the three-match ODI series at 1-1. On Sunday, a potential blockbuster final awaits at Lord’s which could well be a farewell show for India opener Rohit Sharma whose future is bleak beyond the England trip with the selectors ready to look beyond him for their next one-day assignment.

As reported by this masthead, the selectors have informed Rohit of the decision to rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for their next series, which will be at home in West Indies in September.

Having won the first ODI on Edgbaston, there was an opportunity for India to close the series at Sophia Gardens. Put to bat first, when they were 103/1 with Virat Kohli (65) in his full majestic form and Rohit fighting valiantly to rediscover form, India appeared in control. Even when Shreyas Iyer (66) joined soon after, they seemed to be heading comfortably towards a total in the range of 300. Instead, Kohli’s untimely and uncharacteristic dismissal – playing a loose shot across the line – prompted a mini collapse. The three left-handers to follow, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, managed just 2, 1, & 0 respectively as India ended up with 233 in 44 overs. Despite a spirited effort from the bowling unit, that had just five options as Washington missed the second innings with a hamstring injury, Root anchored England to a four-wicket win.

The target was moderate, but Jasprit Bumrah straightaway put the hosts in a nervy spot. Having already hit the radar in the first ODI, here he made Ben Duckett nick one off the first delivery – the new ball angling away and kissing the edge en route. And when Prasidh Krishna had Jacob Bethell edge to Ishan Kishan in the fourth over, India were very much into the game. Harry Brook, once again showed his adventurous side to gain some momentum and paid the price for it. He lined up to play the scoop, but Gurnoor Brar’s pace and extra bounce meant, he could only guide it to Ishan, who had come in place of KL Rahul, who had fallen ill. Having made only 1 with the bat, he was effective behind the stumps, taking four catches, including that of Sam Curran while standing up to Dube.

With just five bowling options, which included Dube, India were on the offensive. For India to win, they had to go for wickets, which they went for aggressively, but once again the lack of a genuine wicket-taking option in the middle-overs came to the forefront. Beyond Bumrah, India remains an attack that needs another X-factor which will allow the rest to operate freely. At Lord’s India have a strong chance of playing Kuldeep.

Earlier, like England’s innings, India’s batting stuttered. Apart from Kohli and Shreyas, only captain Shubman Gill got a start before enduring a soft dismissal. Take out Kohli and Shreyas tally of 131, the rest managed only 102 between them. After Gill timed one straight to Duckett at cover while driving on the up, Ishan was undone by a short delivery. Having been undone previously by fighting against the angle, he top-edged a return catch to Curran. Then came the all-rounders, who headed back in space of 19 deliveries. Washington, having injured his hamstring while going for a single, gloved a short delivery from Saqib Mahmood to Jos Buttler. Then Axar tried to ramp one over Buttler off Archer and ended up nicking. Off the next delivery, Dube offered a simple return catch to Archer as India slipped quickly.

Thereafter, Shreyas fought a lone battle. He waited patiently for bad deliveries. Shielded the tail, in particular Brar when Archer was working him with brute pace, landing a couple of blows. But even the vice-captain would eventually fall for 66 as India folded for 233.

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Brief scores: India 233 in 44 overs (Shreyas Iyer 66, Virat Kohli 65; Jofra Archer 3/47; Gus Atkinson 3/5) lost to England 235/6 in 44.1 overs (Joe Root 99 n.o, Will Jacks 30; Gurnoon Brar 2/67).