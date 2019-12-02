Joe Root scores third double century in Tests, carries England from 24-2 to 458-7

Joe Root celebrates double ton. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root celebrates double ton. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Joe Root brought up his third double century in Tests, helping his side to 476 in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. Root scored 226 runs, equalling Kevin Pieterson’s record on the way.

Root shared a 193-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope, which was his second partnership in excess of 100 runs in the innings, after he combined with Rory Burns (101) in a 177-run third-wicket stand.

This was his third double century in Tests, following his 254 against Pakistan in 2016, and his 200 not out against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 2014, which was his first as captain. Root matched Kevin Pietersen’s record of three double centuries, but is behind Walter Hammond and Alastair Cook, both of whom reached the milestone five times for England.

READ | How Joe Root constructed the captaincy-saving knock

The 28-year old resurrected England from 24-2 to 458-7 in an innings that lasted 635 minutes (over 10 hours), during which he faced 441 balls. Root finally got out about 30 minutes before tea.

Joe Root waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after he was dismissed for 226 runs (Source: AP) Joe Root waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after he was dismissed for 226 runs (Source: AP)

Root also topped the record for most runs a captain has scored against New Zealand:

Joe Root – 226

Sachin Tendulkar – 217

Virat Kohli – 211

Allan Border – 205

Hanif Mohammed – 203*

Chris Gayle – 197

Root slammed his first Test hundred after nine months and 15 innings on Sunday. He last scored a century against the West Indies in February.

New Zealand won the first Test at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs, but heavy rain is forecast for Hamilton on Tuesday, the fifth day. While there has been some uneven bounce, the pitch has proved easy to bat on.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd