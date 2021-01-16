scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

Joe Root’s fourth Test 200 stretches England’s lead over Sri Lanka

Joe Root became the first England captain to score two double-hundreds. Root's fourth double ton brings him to joint second in terms of Test 200s among current players.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 16, 2021 11:38:42 am
joe rooyJoe Root celebrates his Test double ton vs Sri Lanka on Saturday (Twitter/ICC)

Joe Root scored his 4th Test double century as England stretched their lead to over 200 on Day 3 in their 1st Test vs Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the process, Root became the first England captain to score two double-hundreds, the fifth Test captain from any country to score two doubles away from home. Only Wally Hammond (7) and Alastair Cook (5) have scored more double tons that Root in England’s history.

Among current players, Root’s fourth double ton brings him to joint second in terms of Test 200s. Only Virat Kohli (7) has scored more. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have scored four Test double tons too.

Root is the first English captain to score two double centuries. Virat Kohli’s seven Test double centuries all came as captain.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Batting in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 135, England crossed 400 in the morning session of the third day of the match on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

4th Test Day 1: Natarajan takes 2 on debut to trouble Australia
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 16: Latest News