Joe Root’s fourth Test 200 stretches England’s lead over Sri Lanka

Joe Root scored his 4th Test double century as England stretched their lead to over 200 on Day 3 in their 1st Test vs Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the process, Root became the first England captain to score two double-hundreds, the fifth Test captain from any country to score two doubles away from home. Only Wally Hammond (7) and Alastair Cook (5) have scored more double tons that Root in England’s history.

Among current players, Root’s fourth double ton brings him to joint second in terms of Test 200s. Only Virat Kohli (7) has scored more. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have scored four Test double tons too.

Root is the first English captain to score two double centuries. Virat Kohli’s seven Test double centuries all came as captain.

Batting in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 135, England crossed 400 in the morning session of the third day of the match on Saturday.