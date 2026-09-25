Root reveals Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly’s role in his first Test match at Headingley

Joe Root is hot on the heals of Sachin Tendulkar’s record of highest Test run scorer of all time but the England captain said that the Indian great was part of the spectacle when he first went to watch a Test match at his domestic home ground Headingley as a 12-year-old.

Root said that he had gone along with his local cricket club. “India won the toss and batted first, and I watched one wicket all day. It was Rahul Dravid (148) and Sourav Ganguly (128) who got a boatload of runs, and that’s one where Sachin got, I don’t know how much,” Root is quoted as saying by Daily Mail.