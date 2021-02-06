scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Joe Root records in Chennai puts India on the mat

Joe Root became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

By: Sports Desk | February 6, 2021 4:27:25 pm
joe root, india vs englandJoe Root scored a fine double century on day two of the first Test. (BCCI Photo)

Joe Root carved out a brilliant double century in his 100th Test and helped England reach a dominant position on the second day of the first Test against India on Saturday. Root became the first cricketer to make a double hundred in his 100th Test match.

Resuming at his lunch score of 156, Root continued to bat in a serene manner, gathering runs with ease, and reached his double hundred with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin. Root is the first Englishman to bring up a double hundred with a six. He’s the 19th batsman overall to do so and the first since Mayank Agarwal against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Root has now scored 5 double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Cricbuzz, this is now the highest individual score for an English captain in India. In all India-England Test matches, the only English captain to score more is Graham Gooch (333 at Lord’s, 1990)

Root has also equaled Graeme Smith and Rahul Dravid’s tally of five double centuries in Test cricket.

On Day 2, en route to his double ton, Root smashed a boundary to reach 160 and went past India batting great Sachin Tendulkar to climb up the table in a unique record. Root now has 8,406 runs in 100 Test matches, toppling the former Indian cricketer who had scored 8,405 runs in his first 100 Tests.

He is also the second Test captain to register 150+ scores in three successive Tests since Donald Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1937.

This was Root’s third 150+ score in consecutive Tests, joint-second-most along with Wally Hammond (1928-29), Don Bradman (1937), Zaheer Abbas (1982-93), Mudassar Nazar (1983), Tom Latham (2018-19). Notably, Kumar Sangakkara (2007) leads the tally with four such scores.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

1st Test, Day 1: Joe Root celebrates milestone with century as England punish India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 06: Latest News