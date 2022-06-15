Joe Root reclaims the number one spot in ICC Test Rankings

Courtesy his brilliant run of form in red ball cricket, Joe Root is back on top of the ICC Test Rankings. The 33-year old leaped past Marnus Labuschagne to reclaim the number one spot with 897 ranking points.

Root has been in sensational form in the longest format since January 2021, scoring 10 centuries during this time period. The former England skipper has scored two hundreds in the two Tests against New Zealand this summer. England beat the visitors in the first two Tests and will play the third at Leeds starting June 23.

Out of the fab four of Root, Kohli, Smith and Williamson, the England batter had the least hundreds in Test Cricket back in January 2021 but has quickly caught up scoring 10 hundreds since the last of the three did.

Apart from Root and Labuschagne, there was no other change of positions among the other eight of the top 10 batters. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the Indian batters among the top 10, occupying the eighth and the tenth spot respectively.

Among the bowlers, Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin retained the top two spots as Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada jumped one position up with Kyle Jamieson slipping down three.