Joe Root on Sachin Tendulkar: ‘To even be in conversation with him is enough’

England's Joe Root bats during play on day two of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Joe Root, the second highest Test run-getter at 13,943, who is only behind India legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 15,921 runs, lavished praise on the Little Master in the recent interview, saying that to be in the same conversation with the icon was enough for him.

Root is already one of England’s all-time greats, a great of his era, and one could potentially end up as one of the greatest of all time, nudging shoulders with Brian Lara and Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Jacques Kallis.

“It’s remarkable what Sachin Tendulkar achieved in the game. You have to believe me when I say that to even be in the conversation with him is enough for me. The guy made his Test debut before I was born and played in my Test debut! His longevity in itself is remarkable and then you look at the runs he got in Test cricket… but not only that, he’s got 50 ODI hundreds, too. All the while he was the most famous man in India. Serious, serious player,” he said in an interview with The Athletic.