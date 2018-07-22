Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow: Little known County bowler gets dream hat-trick

Joe Root made 22 before he was dismissed. (Source: Reuters/File) Joe Root made 22 before he was dismissed. (Source: Reuters/File)

Yorkshire’s star-studded middle order was blown away by a little-known Lancashire seamer in a County Championship on Sunday. Jordan Clark, who thus far has 40 First Class appearances and 70 wickets under his belt, ended up picking our Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow off consecutive deliveries.

Root and Williamson, considered two of the best batsmen in Test cricket, were trapped LBW while Bairstow edged it to fellow England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Joe Root ✖️

Kane Williamson ✖️

Jonny Bairstow ✖️@Clarksy16 takes an incredible hat-trick for @lancscricket in the Roses match Videos & scorecards: https://t.co/f09FDKzK5t pic.twitter.com/7FOIez9fKL — County Championship (@CountyChamp) 22 July 2018

Root was on 22 when he was dismissed while Williamson and Bairstow were both dismissed on ducks. Root and Williamson are England and New Zealand Test captains and rank third and fourth on the ICC Test standings. Bairstow is one of the premier wicketkeeper batsmen for England in all formats of the game. Evans is only the second Lancashire player to take a hat-trick against Yorkshire.

He went on to run out Tim Bresnan with a no-look throw to the non-striker’s end.

And now Jordan Clark is doing no-look run outs at the non-striker’s end When it’s your day, it’s your day. Well played, @Clarksy16 👏👏 FOLLOW: https://t.co/t3UgKVqsoO pic.twitter.com/yi1h9NBwy7 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) 22 July 2018

Evans may still not be considered for the England Test squad but his Lanchasire teammate James Anderson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will all be coming back together for the series against India that starts on August 1 in Birmingham. India had won the T20I series 2-1 and lost the subsequent ODI series by the same margin. England’s Test side come into the series on the back of some unfavourable results, drawing 1-1 at home Pakistan and away losses to Australia and New Zealand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd