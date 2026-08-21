Joe Root closes in on another Sachin Tendulkar record with 66 vs PAK at Headingley

England Test captain Joe Root equalled legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most fifties in Test cricket during the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Thursday.

Root brought up his 68th Test half-century on Day 2 to draw level with Tendulkar before being dismissed for 66 off 112 deliveries.

West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul is third on the list with 66 fifties, while former Australia captain Allan Border and India’s Rahul Dravid round out the top five with 63 half-centuries each.

Root’s tally of 14,180 runs also makes him the highest active run-scorer in Test cricket after Tendulkar. In just 167 Tests, Root has 41 centuries and is now only 1,741 runs away from Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921 runs in Tests.