Root removes curfew, tells teammates, ‘Let’s be adults, look after yourselves’

Newly appointed England Test captain Joe Root has removed the curfew imposed on the team and has instead called on his teammates to behave like ‘grown adults’. The curfew rule brought in after drinking related incidents during tour of New Zealand and Australia will not be in force beginning the series against Pakistan starting later this month.

The curfew that has been put in place has been under the spotlight and during the recent series against New Zealand, former captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson ended up breaking it. It led to a series of off-field shake-ups with Stokes missing the second Test before returning to captain the third Test during which he announced his international retirement.

In the weeks that followed Brendon McCullum was removed as the head coach of the Test team with Stephen Fleming coming in as his replacement. With Fleming coming on board, England handed over the Test team captaincy to Root, who will have his second stint as skipper.

And with the series against Pakistan coming up Root told Sky Sports: “There’s not going to be a curfew. I don’t think this needs to be a big deal, to be honest. My view on curfews is that I don’t think they work and if you want guys to take responsibility on the field, they’ve got to feel like they can be grown adults off it and make good, strong decisions off it,” added Root.

“And that’s for us as a team to manage well, and self-police well, for me and Flem (Fleming) to manage well in many ways.”

According to reports, England are understood to have removed the curfew even for the white-ball team for which McCullum is still in-charge with Harry Brook as captain.

Interestingly, during Root’s first stint as captain England had curfew in place between 2017 and 2022 after the drinking incidents during the 2017-18 Ashes. But now in his second stint, Root has started on a fresh note asking players to be more responsible.

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“Ultimately, you’re grown adults, you know what it takes to play for England, you know what your responsibilities are off the field and we need to make sure we don’t find ourselves with any of those situations, off the field, to manage. We should be known for how we play our cricket and what we do on the field. We should be on the back page of the papers, and people reading about that sort of stuff. So, that’s as much as I’ve got to say on it. Let’s be adults. Look after yourselves, look after each other, create a good, strong culture where you know the right time is to celebrate and enjoy a win, or to have a sensible beer or whatever. And remember you’re playing for England,” Root said.