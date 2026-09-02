‘Nonsense’: Ball manufacturer on Joe Root’s comments on changed nature of cherry

Joe Root on the left and Dilip Jajodia on the right. (FILE photo)

Just days after England captain Joe Root attributed his frequent LBW dismissals in recent times to, what he described as, the changed nature of the Dukes ball, the manufacturer said the red cherry was being manufactured in the same way it has always been.

Root was speaking after the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s, a game where seamers managed to get a lot of assistance.

“I think there’s a different lacquer to them. I’ve not got evidence on that. They don’t want them to go out of shape and get them changed,” Root said.

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But Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd that produces the Dukes ball, was having none of it.