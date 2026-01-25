‘One of best coaches I’ve worked with’: Joe Root bats for McCullum after Ashes disaster

England mainstay Joe Root has come out in defence of captain Harry Brook and coach Brendan McCullum after both copped flak for different reasons during the Ashes series. Root scored 75 in a one-day international against Sri Lanka, which helped England achieve a 5-wicket win in Colombo.

Root batted for both Brook and McCullum after the captain-coach duo one their first ODI victory abroad while in charge of England’s white-ball team. Root said that Brook had apologised for his actions and he was fully behind him.

“He’s apologised, he’s taken his punishment and he’s desperate to take this team forward. I think he’s going to be a brilliant England captain and he’s going to do wonderful things in an England shirt, both as a player and as a leader. So I’m fully behind him and want to see him, I suppose, move past it and learn from it and grow as a person and as a captain off the back of it,” said Root according to the Guardian after the match.