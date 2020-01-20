Joe Root concedes 28 runs in an over to Keshav Maharaj, equals embarrassing Test record

Keshav Maharaj hit 24 out of 28 runs in Joe Root’s over (Source: AP) Keshav Maharaj hit 24 out of 28 runs in Joe Root’s over (Source: AP)

Joe Root went for 28 runs in an over, equalling the record of most runs conceded in a single over in Test cricket. After taking four wickets on the third day of the third Test at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth, the England captain was taken to the cleaners on the next day by Keshav Maharaj on Monday.

In the 82nd over of South Africa’s second innings, Maharaj hit Root for three fours and two sixes. The rest of the four runs were byes off the last delivery. Root equalled the record of South Africa’s Robin Peterson and England’s James Anderson.

West Indies’ Brian Lara had hit Peterson for 28 runs in 2003, and Australia’s George Bailey equalled the record ten years later when he hit Anderson for the same number of runs.

Root took himself off the attack after getting hammered by the Proteas bowling all-rounder.

Maharaj went on to score his second Test fifty, as he scored 71 runs from 106 deliveries. He was run out by Sam Curran as England won the third Test by an innings and 53 runs. He shared a 99-run stand with Dane Paterson, the third-highest 10th wicket partnership for South Africa.

In the first innings, Maharaj bagged a three-ball duck. Also, he took a fifer despite going for 180 runs in his 58 overs.

Earlier, Ollie Pope became the sixth non-wicketkeeper in Test history to score a century and take six catches in a match after England’s Frank Woolley, West Indies Garfield Sobers, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, and Australia’s Matthew Hayden and Steve Smith.

This was South Africa’s 27th Test without a draw, the most by a team in the history of Test cricket. The previous record belonged to Zimbabwe who played 23 Tests without a draw.

