Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

‘Review of the year’: Joe Root left red-faced after going for bizarre Review against Ashwin

After some deliberation, England went for the Review against Ravichandran Ashwin, basing their call on the sound that they had heard.

By: Sports Desk |
February 15, 2021 1:16:08 pm
ashwinReplays showed a sizeable gap between bat and ball as England took a bizarre Review against Ashwin on Day 3. (Screenshot)

A Review for caught behind taken by England in the last over before Lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England in Chennai, in which replays showed a huge gap between bat and ball, has boggled fans.

The Review happened in the 48th over, with part-timer Dan Lawrence bowling against Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. With Ashwin facing, there was a sharp turn of the ball, and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made a one-handed collection.

After some deliberation, England went for the Review against Ashwin, basing their call on the sound that they had heard. However, replays showed that there was a huge gap between bat and ball as the delivery turned sharply and that the sound had been from Ashwin’s bat hitting the ground.

As replays showed how wrong the Review had been, Root sarcastically gestured that there was only a small gap between bat and ball, but coach Chris Silverwood was seen laughing in the dressing room balcony.

India take firm control of second Test on Day 2
