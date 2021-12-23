Ashes 2021: Joe Root and his team forced to rewatch wickets in heated team meeting

Post the 2nd Test defeat, the Joe Root-led side were told to rewatch the fall of wickets during the meeting. (AP)

After falling 2-0 down in the Ashes series, Joe Root and his teammates assembled for a chat where senior star players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, and others were forced to re-watch their wickets being taken in the second Test in Adelaide.

According to a report in Guardian, England head coach Chris Silverwood was not happy with the batting performance put by England batsmen and was furious after the visitors were decimated in the 2nd Ashes Test.

Silverwood reportedly showed 14 of the 20 English wickets on the TV screen in the change room and also pointed out the mistakes of the English batter which they committed during the match.

It was said that Ben stokes had strong opinions during the meeting. Simultaneously, the need for discipline was pointed out by Jos Buttler where he took the example of Marnus Labuschagne who had scored 103 runs from 305 balls in the first innings.

While the meet did surprise a few players, it was taken in a positive way by the England team. They understood the importance of figuring out how eight of their 14 wickets had fallen to catches between the wicketkeeper and gully off the seamers.

Mark Wood, fast-bowler, while making things clear, said, “We obviously review the game, things we could do better, things we’ve done well. But this was more a kick up the bum to say look we are 2-0 down now, the same mistakes keep on happening. It was a good discussion but this time it was sterner from Chris Silverwood’.

“To hear [Chris Silverwood] speak like that – not because he’s under pressure or anything – but to hear him speak like that rather than just being his usual coaching self, he was actually annoyed and wanted a change,” he added.

England will have to try to be at their best in the third Test match which is scheduled to begin on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.