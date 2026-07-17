Joe Root stranded on 99 as he powers England to four-wicket win over India

Joe Root masterfully anchored England’s chase as the hosts beat India by six wickets in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday. England have thus levelled the three-match series 1-1 and set up a tantalising series decider in the third and final match that will be played at Lord’s on Sunday.

On what turned out to be a tricky pitch, India set England a target of 234 to chase and the hosts had to grind it out. Opener Ben Duckett fell for a golden duck first ball of the innings itself to Jasprit Bumrah and his partner Jacob Bethell fell in the fourth over after scoring just four runs.