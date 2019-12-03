Watch: Joe Denly drops simple catch of Kane Williamson, has Jofra Archer in splits

Jofra Archer seen prematurely celebrating as Joe Denly drops the catch. Jofra Archer seen prematurely celebrating as Joe Denly drops the catch.

Joe Denly put a smile on everyone’s face on the last day of the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton when he pulled off a “one-off goober” against New Zealand, to provide home team captain Kane Williamson a second chance.

Trying to force a result, England were going all out to break the third-wicket partnership between Williamson and Ross Taylor. In the 49th over, when New Zealand were on 154/2, Jofra Archer came the closest to ending the partnership, but Denly ensured that didn’t happen.

Williamson had advanced to 62 when he was fooled by a slower delivery by Archer and went through with his shot early. The ball looped to Denly at short mid-wicket, and Archer had already begun to celebrate.

But the excitement turned into disbelief when Archer realised that Denly had spilled the chance. While other fielders looked on shocked, Archer buried his face in his hands and burst into laughter.

During the post-match press conference, Root was asked about the incident and he said, “It was a one-off goober. We worked very hard to try and create chances on a very flat wicket and they don’t come around very often. It’s very frustrating and I’m sure Joe [Denly] will not hear the end of it for a long while.”

A horror picture show in Hamilton for @joed1986. Reaction to THAT dropped catch. #BBCCricket #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/5wmAfQiuZt — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 3, 2019

Williamson went on to score his 21st Test century, scoring an unbeaten 104* to draw the match against England. He was also dropped earlier by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope while on 39.

New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Tuesday on 96/2, just five runs behind England’s 476 that had been anchored by a majestic 226 from captain Joe Root to break a personal slump in form.

READ | Joe Root, Kane Williamson dwell in positives despite stalemate

But thanks to Williamson and Ross Taylor’s tons, the hosts reached 241/2 in the second innings and managed to draw the rain-hit Test. New Zealand won the first match at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd