‘Job was done’: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on #DhoniRetires tweet

Talks on MS Dhoni’s retirement simply refuse to die down and it has been a topic of hot debate since India’s exit from the ICC World Cup in 2019. While Dhoni has always chosen to remain silent on the topic, last Wednesday as #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, his wife Sakshi took to the social media platform to clear the air on the former Indian captain’s future in the sport.

“Its only rumours! I understand lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life!,” Sakshi had tweeted earlier but later deleted it.

On Sunday, in an Instagram Live on the official social media handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sakshi Dhoni spoke on the matter and addressed speculations surrounding her husband.

“He keeps such a low profile and now during the lockdown, he has zero social media presence, so I don’t know where all this comes from. Mahi and I, don’t follow up on news or social media,” said Sakshi.

“That day when the hashtag was trending, a close friend of me had forwarded me the saying ‘what is this going on?’ She knew we wouldn’t respond.”

“But the job was done, the message was sent,” Sakshi added.

The 38-year-old Dhoni’s highly-anticipated comeback to the sport was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Indian Premier League was indefinitely suspended because of it. He was among the few cricketers who had joined Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) training camp in March.

Because of the lack of involvement with the national team, former legends like K Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev believe that it’s getting increasingly difficult for the Jharkhand dasher to make an international return.

