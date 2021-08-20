JKCA accuses cricketer Parvez Rasool of stealing pitch roller; he says ‘unfortunate’

A missing cricket roller has pitched the Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool in a bizarre battle with the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The JKCA has issued notice to Rasool, asking him to return the roller or face “police action”. In his reply, Rasool has denied ever having taken the roller, and has asked the administrators, “Is this the way to treat an international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket?”.

The situation has escalated to a point where Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta, a BJP spokesperson who is on the three-member sub-committee appointed by the Indian cricket board to run JKCA, has written in an email: “Do we have any proof to nail him down.”

Rasool was marked on Gupta’s email, along with the other administrators.

Gupta told The Indian Express that the matter was being “hyped up” — and that the mail had been written to Rasool because the mailing addresses of all district associations were not available, and Rasool’s name was in the JKCA register for his district.

Rasool hails from Bijbehara in Anantnag district. JKCA first sent a notice to Mohammad Shafi of Bijbehara, and then a second notice to Rasool. Gupta said they did it because the register showed Rasool’s name in their records.

“We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar.

Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don’t have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Rasool) took offence to why the mail was written to him,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

“We did this because we want to prepare an audit report, a ledger book needs to be maintained. There is hardly any book maintained here over the years. So when we took over after the court’s order, we saw that these machinery are not being found,” Gupta said.

The sub-committee came into existence in June after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court passed an order that the BCCI should run JKCA cricket. Two BJP spokespersons — Gupta and advocate Sunil Sethi — were appointed to the panel, along with cricketer Mithun Manhas.

Additionally, Majid Dar was appointed to look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and report to the sub-committee.

The email to Rasool, signed by “Committee Members JKCA”, warned of possible police action.

“You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action,” it said.

According to Gupta, the threat of police action was included in the second notice because “some of the districts feel that they can get away with anything and nothing will happen to them.”

In his reply, dated July 26, Rasool wrote: “This is to inform you that I Parvez Rasool first international cricketer have represented my country and also played in IPL, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar trophy, India A, Board president XI, Irani Trophy, captained the J&K Ranji team from last 6 years and only cricketer from J&K who got best all-rounder award from BCCI 2 times. Today I got a letter stating that I have taken roller from JKCA which is really unfortunate… Let me clarify that I haven’t taken any roller or machine from JKCA. I am a player who is playing cricket. I just want to ask is this the way to treat international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket. You have an affiliated body in all districts; you should ask them for any JKCA equipment if present in their districts rather than me.”

Despite repeated attempts, Rasool remained unavailable for comment.