J&K teen cricketer dies after getting hit by a bouncer

The match, between Baramulla and Budgam districts, was part of a cricket tournament organised by the J-K Government’s Youth Services and Sports department. It was being played at Nanil village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A left-handed opening batsman, War represented the Baramulla cricket team. A class XI student, he was a resident of the north Kashmir village of Goshbugh in Pattan. (Representational)

A teenage cricketer died after he was hit by a bouncer while playing a match in south Kashmir. Jehangir Ahmad War (17) was struck between the neck and the head when he tried to hook the bouncer. War fell on the ground and was immediately rushed to a hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival.

“It is a tragic incident. He was wearing all the protective gear including the helmet with temples,” Director General Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman told The Indian Express. “It happened in a fraction of second. He tried to hook the ball but missed”.

A left-handed opening batsman, War represented the Baramulla cricket team. A class XI student, he was a resident of the north Kashmir village of Goshbugh in Pattan.

“It is very unfortunate. He was like my son,” said Rehman, whose two sons are also professional cricketers. “We called the district hospital in Anantnag and kept everything available there. But he couldn’t even make it to the hospital”.

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik, condoled the death of teenage cricketer. “This is an unfortunate incident,” Kumar said while asking the Youth Services and Sports department to “provide all possible help and support” to the cricketer’s family.

