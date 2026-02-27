J&K CM Omar Abdullah flies to Hubbali to watch team in Ranji Trophy final, as visitors eye historic win

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted this image on Twitter while announcing that he was headed to Hubbali to watch the state cricket team script history in the Ranji Trophy. (Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter that he was headed to Hubbali, the venue of what definitively looks like the finest moment for J&K cricket, as they are on the brink of claiming the Ranji Trophy.

J&K lead by 477 runs with Qamran Iqbal on 94 (160) batting along with Sahil Lotra 16 (41), with their second innings steadied at 186/4 after they were 11/2. But the writing has been on the wall with their talismanic pacer Auqib Nabi taking 5 for 54 in 23 magical overs to put them in the driver’s seat. His 5-fer included scalps of KL Rahul, Smaran Ravichandran, Karun Nair to which he added overnight defiant centurion Mayank Agarwal.