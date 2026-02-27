J&K CM Omar Abdullah flies to Hubbali to watch team in Ranji Trophy final, as visitors eye historic win

Like many around the country checking on updates of the J&K vs Karnataka score frequently, the CM too has been posting about his excitement as the team are on the brink of a title

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 27, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted this image on Twitter while announcing that he was headed to Hubbali to watch the state cricket team script history in the Ranji Trophy. (Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X)Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted this image on Twitter while announcing that he was headed to Hubbali to watch the state cricket team script history in the Ranji Trophy. (Photo: @OmarAbdullah/X)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter that he was headed to Hubbali, the venue of what definitively looks like the finest moment for J&K cricket, as they are on the brink of claiming the Ranji Trophy.

J&K lead by 477 runs with Qamran Iqbal on 94 (160) batting along with Sahil Lotra 16 (41), with their second innings steadied at 186/4 after they were 11/2. But the writing has been on the wall with their talismanic pacer Auqib Nabi taking 5 for 54 in 23 magical overs to put them in the driver’s seat. His 5-fer included scalps of KL Rahul, Smaran Ravichandran, Karun Nair to which he added overnight defiant centurion Mayank Agarwal.

Auqib Nabi brought up the wicket-keeper to Mayank Agarwal off the fourth ball on Day 4. (Express Photo by Lalith Kalidas) Auqib Nabi brought up the wicket-keeper to Mayank Agarwal off the fourth ball on Day 4. (Express Photo by Lalith Kalidas)

It sets up Day 5 perfectly, and resulted in CM Abdullah flying out to witness the state’s first ever triumph. “On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They’ve already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I’m really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the 55-year-old had posted about his excitement at following the events from north Karnataka. “one good bowling innings away from a maiden Ranji Trophy title, but the pitch has little in it for the bowlers” J&K are playing like they were born for Ranji Trophy finals, with confidence & flair plus a bit of aggression when needed. I’ve never followed a domestic cricket match so closely,” he wrote.

But, J&K has completely dominated the match, starting with the 1000+ deliveries their batters faced to put up a commanding first innings score, before Auqib rattled the Karnataka star studded lineup. 3 of J&K’s batsmen played out over 150 balls, while 3 others batted for over 100.

“Well begun is half done. Very encouraging start by the J&K Ranji team. A century from Pundir and two half centuries from Hassan & Samad have laid a strong foundation,” Abdullah wrote after the first day. “The only worry was watching batter Dogra injured after scoring only 9. Hope he makes a quick recovery. Now all of us are hoping the team is able to build on this dream beginning. Go team J&K,” he had said.

