Ranji Trophy: Jiwanjot Singh hopes to make consistency his middle name

The last six years have seen 28-year-old Jiwanjot Singh hitting three double centuries in first-class cricket — two of them coming in his first two years for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. He started with great promise scoring 1,013 runs in his maiden first-class season, and followed it up with 921 in the next. However, the runs have not been flowing as much as Jiwanjot would have liked in recent times, though he scored a double century against Goa last season and also hit three fifties.

After making 124 against Madhya Pradesh in Indore earlier this week, the opener hopes to be more consistent. “I see each innings as a new start. The wicket was green and the conditions were tough on the first day. It was important to play with a lot of patience. Scoring runs in the early part of the season always helps,” Jiwanjot said.

Earlier this year, Jiwanjot also played for his club Chemplast in Chennai and believe such outings help his game.

“The only reason I could score more than 1,000 runs in my debut season was that I converted the fifties into hundreds. It has not been the case in the last few years but scoring fifties for the team meant I was in a positive frame of mind. Earlier this year, I played for Chemplast. Playing more than five matches in a month in Chennai is always good. Players like Murali Vijay competed in the league and seeing them play helps you learn as well as boosts confidence in your own game. I also worked with my coach Sunil Saggi and father Kamaljeet Singh to try and improve my pull shot,” Jiwanjot shared.

With players like Shubman Gill, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma also in the Punjab team, Punjab coach Rajdeep Kalsi believes Jiwanjot’s experience has benefited the team and the new players.

“Jiwanjot has been one of the most experienced batsmen in the team and has the ability to form the core of the batting and make the innings revolve around him. The wicket here (in Indore) was green and the way Jiwanjot played close to the body and left the ball was something special. We were expecting a 200 from him but he got out to a good out-swinger,” Kalsi said.

Jiwanjot hopes a good run with the bat this season will help him knock on the doors of the India ‘A’ squad.

The last time he played at that level was against South Africa ‘A’ in 2015. He scored a half-century back then but will now have to make tons of runs to make an impression.