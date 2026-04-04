Why Jitesh Sharma said Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not defending the IPL title but chasing it

Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru hits over the top for six during match 37 of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: Sportzpics for IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vice captain Jitesh Sharma said that the franchise is not defending the Indian Premier League title which they won in 2025 but rather defending it. “Irrelevant, Frankly speaking. Mo Bobat, our director, clearly said we are not defending (the title). We are chasing the title. We are hungry like we were last year. Lots of people have forgotten that we are champions,” Jitesh said on Saturday ahead of RCB’s match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“This is a new season. We have to start a new game and take one game at a time. But we have that confidence that we have achieved something. With that confidence, we are just going forward,” he added.