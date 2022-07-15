scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

“The way Rohit Sharma plays seems like a replay”: Imam-ul-Haq

The 26-year old Pakistan batter was all praise for the Indian captain and his batting exploits in a recent chat with Samaa News.

By: Sports Desk |
July 15, 2022 8:35:48 pm
Imam feels that the current India captain, Rohit Sharma is more gifted a batter than former skipper, Virat Kohli.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq seems to be a huge fan of Rohit Sharma. The southpaw feels that the current Indian captain is more gifted a batter than the former skipper, Virat Kohli.

In an exclusive conversation, Imam told Samaa News, “Dekhiye mujhe eisa lagta hai jo talent allah ne Rohit Sharma ko di hai wo shayad Virat Kohli ko nahi diya (See I feel that the talent which God has given Rohit Sharma, he has not given the same to Virat Kohli).”

“I have watched both Rohit and Virat bat but I think Allah has given a lot of time to Rohit. He is such a player who can completely change the game. Once he becomes set, he hits according to his own whims and fancies. I wish to be like him. But I don’t compare with anyone.”

Imam has been in great form of late and was promoted to the second spot in the ICC ODI Rankings last month, his career best. The 26-year old sits above both Kohli (3rd) and Sharma (4th) in the rankings and is only second to his Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

Sharma is currently leading India in the three-match ODI series in England that is level at 1-1 with the final game to go. The 35-year old was promoted as the full time white ball captain for India in 2021 and given the Test captaincy after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role post the Test series in South Africa earlier this year.

