Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

IPL telecast will have multiple streams, viewers can choose personalised camera angle to watch game

Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, spoke about how 5G roll out would change the IPL viewer experience; Vaicom 18 had acquired IPL digital rights; Disney Star has TV rights for sub-continent

Using 5G services fans can also create what Akash called a 'watch party' via video calls.

IPL telecast on OTT from the next season will have multiple video streams and viewers can choose which camera angle they want to watch the match. Streaming will be via ultra-high definition. Vaicom 18 had acquired the IPL digital rights earlier this year. Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm gave details of how the roll out of 5G services will make the IPL broadcast interactive at the Reliance Industries Annual General Body Meeting on Monday.

“Let’s take a look at how we might watch an interactive live Mumbai Indians match in the very near future with JioAirFiber on a large screen, instead of the traditional broadcast experience. The big difference you can see is that because of Giga-bit speeds of JioAirFiber, we can now deliver not just one video stream, but multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time, and that too in ultra-high definition. And we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on, while still having a preview of other video streams. This makes every game truly immersive, even better than the real-match experience, as well as personalised to suit preferences of each and every viewer,” Akash said at the AGM.



Using 5G services fans can also create what Akash called a ‘watch party’ via video calls.

“You can even have a watch party with your friends through live video calls, no matter where they are in India, almost as if you are watching a match sitting together in a stadium,” Akash added.

During the sale of the IPL media rights in June, Viacom18/ Reliance, picked up Packages B and C, will pay the Board of Control for Cricket in India Rs 23,758 crore — B covers digital rights for the Indian subcontinent and C a special bouquet of 18 matches per season with non-exclusive digital rights for the same region.

Disney-Star bagged Package A – TV rights for the Indian subcontinent – for Rs 23,575 crore.

The fourth edition of the Indian Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms Report 2021 (post-pandemic consumption), published by MICA Ahmedabad this year, showed that digital subscriptions grew by 49 per cent. Consumption was highest among viewers aged 15-34 — an age-group that caters to the IPL’s die-hard fan base.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:09:06 am
Snapchat introduces new Dual Camera feature for iOS devices

