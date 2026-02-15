Jimmy Neesham’s unhealing wound from 2019: ‘..a second Super Over when the first one’s a tie…..That would have been nice…..’

New Zealand's James Neesham plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad , India, Saturday, Feb.14, 2026. (AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki)

The pain just won’t go away. Jimmy Neesham was watching the Afghanistan-South Africa game, waiting to leave for the airport, with the whole New Zealand team delaying the bus, glued to the TV at the hotel, reported Cricinfo. Watching the double tie get resolved logically, Neesham who must’ve been one of many to have not found closure after the 2019 ODI WC final, would have stifled a sniffle.

He told Cricinfo, “It’s good now that you had the opportunity to play a second Super Over when the first one’s a tie. That would have been nice…”

The wordsmith of cricket’s greatest woe – a World Cup decided on a boundary count, denying New Zealand their first ICC 50 Over World title in 2019, as England celebrated, has been hard to process. Neesham, with a wicked wit, had become famous for trying everything and still returning without the Cup because ‘rules are rules.’ The ICC had quietly introduced a second Super Over (or third if needed), after that disaster when nobody’s favourite England won – square, but not fair.