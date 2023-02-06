‘Jimmy Neesham what do you have for food’: Pommie Mbangwa reacts after witnessing two stunning catches in SA20

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took a couple of stunning catches in the ongoing SA20 League during the game between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Mpumelelo Mbangawa, who was in the commentary box, was astounded after the second catch as he said on AIR, “Oh! you have done it again and again, I can’t believe this. Jimmy Neesham what do you have for food”.

Neesham plucked the ball out of thin air while he was fielding at point. South African all-rounder Wian Mulder who cut the ball when he was on nine of Joshua Little’s delivery was staggered by the effort.

The first one was caught and bowled to dismiss Super Giants skipper Quinton De Cock. Neesham took the catch near his foot after De Cock drove one straight back to him.

A collection of brilliant crowd catches, and now a stunner from Jimmy Neesham 😮 There must be something in the air at SuperSport Park! 🙌 #SA20 pic.twitter.com/00v9H5uOMS — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 5, 2023

However, despite his stunners, Super Giants thrashed the Capitals by 151 runs. The visitors scored a mammoth total of 254 runs in their 20 overs. Henrich Klasses scored a blistering 104 of just 44 balls with 10 boundaries and six gigantic sixes. De Cock and Ben McDermott chipped in with the 40s. Miguel Pretiorus has conceded 62 runs from his four overs for the Capitals.

In their chase, they lost three wickets for 34 runs and were bowled out for 103. Junior Dala was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Despite the heavy loss Capitals stay at the top of the table with 27 points after nine games. Super Giants are fifth in the table with 19 points after 10 games.