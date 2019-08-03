Jimmy Neesham bites back at trolls after Kohli-Burns Ashes joke

A day after Rory Burns stole the limelight by notching up his maiden Test ton against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series, James Neesham took to Twitter to praise the English cricketer. In his own satirical way, the Kiwi all-rounder compared Burns with Virat Kohli and stated the 29-year-old now has scored more runs than the Indian skipper in his entire Ashes career.

“Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career,” Neesham tweeted.

However, his joke didn’t go well with the Indian cricket followers as many fans took offence and didn’t waste any time to troll the Kiwi cricketer. Neesham, who is an avid Twitter user, didn’t hold back and responded to most of the tweets.

Clarifying what he actually meant, Neesham said the fans failed to understand the premise of the joke.

“I don’t think you understand the premise of the joke. The joke is that Virat Kohli can’t play in the ashes because he’s Indian. Thus it would be a silly statement for me to compare his ashes runs to those of Rory Burns, an Englishman. It elicits a response of surprise,” Neesham responded to a fan trolling him for comparing Kohli with Burns.

Meanwhile, continuing from where he left, Burns added eight more runs to his overnight score of 125 before he was dismissed caught behind by Nathan Lyon. His 133-run-knock helped England take control in the first Test as the hosts currently have a lead of over 50 runs.