Toggle Menu
Jimmy Neesham has had enough of losing to England at World Cupshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/jimmy-neesham-losing-to-england-world-cups-6089479/

Jimmy Neesham has had enough of losing to England at World Cups

There are three words Jimmy Neesham never wants to hear again - England, World Cup and 2019. New Zealand's famed All Blacks lost their Rugby World Cup semifinal to England on Saturday.

Jimmy Neesham in the New Zealand dressing room during the Cricket World Cup (File Photo/Reuters)

Jimmy Neesham was at the wrong end of a World Cup final when Ben Stokes inspired England to the cruelest title decider at cricket’s showpiece event earlier this year. On Saturday, Neesham – like all his other countrymen – would have felt a sense of deja vu as New Zealand’s famed ‘All Blacks’ lost the Rugby World Cup semifinal to England in Japan.

Neesham muted three words from his notification settings on Twitter – 2019, England and World Cup – after the 7-19 defeat on Saturday.

The tweet by Neesham got a reaction from England bowler Stuart Broad, who replied with a bunch of laughing emoticons.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” Neesham had tweeted after the Cricket World Cup final.

He was in a position to tweet more frequently during New Zealand’s defeat on Saturday.

“This is physically painful,” he tweeted first. He then continued: “Brb gonna go set some teabags on fire and stamp on a Cornish Pasty.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android