Jimmy Neesham has had enough of losing to England at World Cups

Jimmy Neesham was at the wrong end of a World Cup final when Ben Stokes inspired England to the cruelest title decider at cricket’s showpiece event earlier this year. On Saturday, Neesham – like all his other countrymen – would have felt a sense of deja vu as New Zealand’s famed ‘All Blacks’ lost the Rugby World Cup semifinal to England in Japan.

I think that just about covers it. pic.twitter.com/IAetFuXk4W — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 26, 2019

Neesham muted three words from his notification settings on Twitter – 2019, England and World Cup – after the 7-19 defeat on Saturday.

The tweet by Neesham got a reaction from England bowler Stuart Broad, who replied with a bunch of laughing emoticons.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” Neesham had tweeted after the Cricket World Cup final.

He was in a position to tweet more frequently during New Zealand’s defeat on Saturday.

“This is physically painful,” he tweeted first. He then continued: “Brb gonna go set some teabags on fire and stamp on a Cornish Pasty.”