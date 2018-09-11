Jimmy Anderson becomes highest Test wicket-taking seamer

Jimmy Anderson is now the highest wicket taker among seam bowlers. (Source: AP) Jimmy Anderson is now the highest wicket taker among seam bowlers. (Source: AP)

Jimmy Anderson has become the highest wicket-taker among seamers in Test matches on the fifth and final day of the five-match series against India at The Oval. The wicket of Mohammed Shami took his tally to 564 wickets and surpassed Australian great Glenn McGrath’s 563 to become the most successful fast bowler in Test history. The list of highest wicket takers in Tests, however, is led by spinners – Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Anil Kumble (609 wickets) which places Anderson as fourth in the all-time list.

Anderson’s much sought after wicket was also the last ball of the series with Shami getting bowled and ending India’s fight on the fifth day. As the ball nipped back and beat the inside to rattle the stumps, Anderson achieved the incredible milestone. The wicket also meant India lost by 118 runs to go down 4-1 in the series.

Anderson’s 564 wickets have come in 143 Tests (267 innings) and has seen him take 26 fifers and 3 10-wicket hauls. His best inning figures are of 7/42 against West Indies last year – when he also brought up 500 wickets. He was then the sixth to enter the elite club of 500 wicket takers. His best figures in a Test are of 11/71 against Pakistan in 2010.

With wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in one over, Anderson had equalled McGrath’s tally on the fourth day of the India Test. His thundering spell as India chase 464 runs had put the visitors in a difficult position. Anderson came into this series with concerns over his right shoulder, but has bowled without troubles and has been richly rewarded to stand as the leading wickettaker in the series.

Speaking at the close of play, Alastair Cook, playing his last Test, said, “I have been there for a fair few of Jimmy’s milestones but to do it together tomorrow would be special,” he said.

TOP 10 WICKET TAKERS IN TESTS

Muttiah Muralitharan – 800 wickets

Shane Warne – 708 wickets

Anil Kumble – 619 wickets

Jimmy Anderson – 564 wickets *

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets

Courtney Walsh – 519 wickets

Kapil Dev – 434 wickets

Stuart Broad – 433 wickets *

Richard Hadlee – 431 wickets

Rangana Herath – 430 wickets

