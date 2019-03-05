Jhulan Goswami stats: Veteran pacer back on top of the world

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami on Monday regained the top position for bowlers in the ODI rankings. Goswami was joint top wicket-taker with Shikha Pandey with eight wickets to her name in India’s recent 2-1 win over England in an ODI series. The victory helped India reach the second spot in the eight-team ICC Women’s ODI Championship.

This is the eighth time in her career that Goswami has taken the top spot in the ICC rankings. With 218 wickets, she is the all-time highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs. She has been at the top of the ICC rankings for 1874 days and is inching closer retired Australia pacer Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s record of 2113 days.

Goswami announced her retirement from T20 internationals in 2018 but stated that she intends to keep going as long as her body tells her otherwise. “As long as I am fit and enjoying the game, I will continue. The day I find my body is not supporting me I will stop,” she said.

“When I started playing I never thought I will play for 17-18 years. Even one wicket at the international stage at that time was enough for. A wicket per match was the target when I began. I guess my passion took me to the level I have reached now. Just want to enjoy the present,” she said.

Jhulan opined that the women’s team needs a bit more time with many players needing more experience so as to start becoming a dominant force the way the men’s team are at the moment.

“If you go through stats men’s cricket is dominating. They are putting up high standards and they are dominating teams consistently. Women are also not far behind. A little bit more time is all they need. A little bit more experience and some more experience in terms of matches. The coming generation will have a lot of good role models,” she said.