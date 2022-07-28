Jhulan Goswami named Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor

Jhulan Goswami has been appointed as the Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor in the twilight of her playing career. This apparently paves the way for the 39-year-old to move into coaching after she hangs up her boot. Jhulan’s contemporary Mithali Raj has already called time on her playing career.

Goswami will be overall mentor-cum-player for Bengal women’s team while Arindam Das will take up the position of U-16 coach.

Making the announcement, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: “Arindam Das will be the U-16 coach for the coming season. We will soon announce who will be his assistant.”

U-25 coach Pranab Roy will have Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya as his assistant.

Sanjib Sanyal will assist U-19 coach Devang Gandhi.

Goswami was recently filmed bowling to KL Rahul in the nets at the NCA. The iconic clash in the nets was a battle to cherish for well-wishers of the Indian cricket team.