Jhulan Goswami named Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor

Updated: July 28, 2022 9:39:40 pm
Jhulan Goswami has been appointed as the Bengal women’s team’s player-mentor in the twilight of her playing career. This apparently paves the way for the 39-year-old to move into coaching after she hangs up her boot. Jhulan’s contemporary Mithali Raj has already called time on her playing career.
Goswami will be overall mentor-cum-player for Bengal women’s team while Arindam Das will take up the position of U-16 coach.
Goswami will take up the role of mentor-cum-player for the Bengal women’s team across all age-groups.
Making the announcement, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: “Arindam Das will be the U-16 coach for the coming season. We will soon announce who will be his assistant.”
Subscriber Only Stories
U-25 coach Pranab Roy will have Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya as his assistant.
Sanjib Sanyal will assist U-19 coach Devang Gandhi.
Goswami was recently filmed bowling to KL Rahul in the nets at the NCA. The iconic clash in the nets was a battle to cherish for well-wishers of the Indian cricket team.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, App Store in India
Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief
Religious ceremony held again at Anantnag Sun Temple ruins
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall
Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession
Three shopkeepers held for selling Chinese manjha in Northwest Delhi
Heavy rain affects normal life in Jammu, schools asked to remain shut in 2 districts
Harmanpreet Kaur and India determined to begin Commonwealth Games challenge vs Australia with ‘killing attitude’
ICW 2022: Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in sheer gown with thigh-high slit
Ludhiana: Excise dept seizes 20 boxes of liquor from 2 cars, two arrested
Why the baked chip may not be good for your liver
Your Daily Wrap: Mamata sacks Bengal minister, 44th Chess Olympiad begins in Chennai; and more