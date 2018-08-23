Jhulan Goswami retires from T20 Internationals

Jhulan Goswami is a veteran of 169 ODIs and 10 Tests and is the leading wicket-taker in 50-over cricket. (Source: AP/File) Jhulan Goswami is a veteran of 169 ODIs and 10 Tests and is the leading wicket-taker in 50-over cricket. (Source: AP/File)

Jhulan Goswami retired from T20 International cricket on Thursday. Goswami played in 68 T20Is picking up 56 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012. “Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward,” the BCCI said in its release.

Goswami is a veteran of 169 ODIs and 10 Tests and is the leading wicket-taker in 50-over cricket. She, alongwith Mithali Raj, is widely considered one of the pioneers in India’s recent rise in women’s cricket and was an integral part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in 2017. She also partnered a 19-year-old Raj during much of the latter’s record-breaking Test innings against England in 2002 in which she scored 214 runs. Goswami scored 62 off 196 balls in that instance.

In 2007, Goswami became the first ever Indian to win ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award. That was also the year when none of the male players won anything. Three years later, she won the Arjuna Award, becoming the second woman cricketer to have won the award after Diana Edulji. In 2012, she won the Padma Shri.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd