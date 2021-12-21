scorecardresearch
Jhulan Goswami jumps on NFT bandwagon

Goswami's 2017 World Cup jersey has already been pre-bid even before the start of auction

By: PTI | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 8:33:55 pm
Jhulan GoswamiJhulan Goswami (Twitter: BCCI/@BCCIWomen)

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to storm the world of non-fungible token (NFT) with the Dubai-based CricFlix, in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, launching its first-ever cricket NFT auction on December 24.

Goswami’s 2017 World Cup jersey has already been pre-bid even before the start of auction.

“I am very pleased. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach out to fans,” said Goswami, who is also the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

“We, at CricFlix, are providing powerful transformations into the metaverse by bringing world-class cricket memorabilia with a renowned history behind it.

“It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical world come together and thrive,” said CricFlix co-founder Anwar Hussein.

