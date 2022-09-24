scorecardresearch
Jhulan Goswami joins Harmanpreet at toss in farewell game

India would be aiming for a 3-0 series result and give a perfect send-off to Jhulan, who played international cricket for two decades.

Jhulan Goswami joined Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the toss ahead of the third Ind vs Eng ODI. (Source : BCCI Women / Twitter )

In a touching gesture, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur let Jhulan Goswami call the toss in her farewell game at Lord’s on Saturday.

Harmanpreet and Jhulan came for the toss together and stood alongside England captain Amy Jones.

The India skipper was also in tears during a team huddle before the game as the side bid an emotional farewell to India’s finest pacer. After the toss, Jhulan also spoke to host broadcaster Sky Sports.

Having already sealed the series, their first in England in 23 years, India would be aiming for a 3-0 series result and give a perfect send-off to Jhulan, who played international cricket for two decades.

