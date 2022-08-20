scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Jhulan Goswami gets farewell game at Lord’s

It is learnt that selectors spoke to Jhulan about the Indian team moving on and preparing for the future.

Jhulan, 39, wasn’t picked for the Indian team that took part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a few weeks ago. (PTI)

Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been given a farewell game by the Indian cricket board. A top BCCI official said that the third One-Day International against England at Lord’s ‘will be her last’.

Jhulan, 39, wasn’t picked for the Indian team that took part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a few weeks ago. Her last appearance in national colours was in March in New Zealand. She wasn’t picked in the Indian team which played Sri Lanka in July either.

It is learnt that selectors spoke to Jhulan about the Indian team moving on and preparing for the future. In return, the BCCI decided to honour her services to Indian women’s cricket and give her a farewell game. Jhulan made her India debut in 2002 and represented the country in 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20I in a career that lasted more than two decades. Along with Mithali Raj, she became the face of Indian women’s cricket. The medium pacer became India’s leader with the new ball and took 352 wickets altogether in three formats.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the squads for India’s upcoming tour of England. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England starting September 10.

The selection committee decided to hand over a maiden India T20I call-up to Kiran Navgire, who hails from Solapur, Maharashtra but represented Nagaland as a guest player in the domestic circuit. She scored 525 runs in the senior women’s T20 tournament last season where she slammed 54 fours and 35 sixes.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:00:27 am
